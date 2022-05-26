Kotoko game will be tough but Medeama will win by at least two goals – Akwasi Donsu

Medeama SC deputy captain, Akwasi Donsu is upbeat ahead of his team’s clash against Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.

The Yellow and Mauve outfit in the past few weeks has picked crucial points in the league. As a result, the team is now second on the league table and piling pressure on Asante Kotoko.



In the coming weekend, Medeama SC and Asante Kotoko will lock horns in a matchday 31 encounter that could have a toll on the title race.



According to Akwasi Danso, the clash with the Reds will be tough but Medeama SC will win by at least two goals.



“I'm hoping Medeama will beat Asante Kotoko 2 or 3 goals at Tarkwa.



“It's a difficult game against Asante Kotoko but we are hoping to win the game on Sunday,” Akwasi Donsu said in an interview with Ashh FM.

He added that he aims to help his club to emerge as champions of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.



“My target is to help Medeama Sporting Club win the Ghana Premier League,” Akwasi Donsu added.



Listen to the interview in the attachment below;



