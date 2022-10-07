4
Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim's father dead

Danlad Ibrahim And His Father A photo of Danlad Ibrahim and his father

Fri, 7 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim, lost his father on the morning of Friday, October 7, 2022.

The Black Galaxies goalkeeper announced the death of his father with a picture of them together on his social media platforms.

"Lost my father this morning but am grateful for his impact on my progress. I will miss him ???????? yet that is how God structured the world. We all have a place to go," Danlad Ibrahim wrote on his Facebook page.

Danlad Ibrahim also revealed in an interview that he spoke to his father on Thursday evening after arriving at the camp of the national U-23 team only to be told this morning that he is dead.

“I arrived at the national U23 camp just yesterday and I even called him (his father) and told him I have arrived safely.”

“This morning we had just finished training and I got a call from home that my father has passed away,” Danlad told Ghana Sports Market.



