Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danland close to joining Division One club - Reports

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danland

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danland is reportedly close to joining Division One League club Nsoatreman FC.

The club, owned by Ghana’s Labour and Employment Minister, Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah has targeted Premier League promotion next season.



And they believe Danland, who was adjudged best goalkeeper at this year's Africa U20 Cup of Nations, can help them.



Danland has a contract with Kotoko where he is the fourth choice behind Razak Abalora, Felix Annan and Kwame Baah.

The 18-year-old is said to have agreed to terms with Nsoatreman for a loan deal.



It would be his third consecutive loan after last season's spell with King Faisal who escaped relegation on the final day.



Before that, he featured for Berekum Chelsea in the truncated 2019/20 season.