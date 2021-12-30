Kotoko is out of FA Cup and so what? – Board Member Evelyn Nsiah Asare

Asante Kotoko Board Member, Mrs. Evelyn Nsiah Asare

King Faisal have beaten Asante Kotoko twice in the ongoing season

The 'Insha Allah' Boys knocked out Asante Kotoko in the FA Cup



The Porcupine Warriors are second on the GPL after matchday 10



Board Member of Asante Kotoko, Mrs. Evelyn Nsiah Asare, has claimed that the club's elimination from the round of 64 in the 2021/2022 MTN FA Cup competition is not a big deal.



Asante Kotoko were eliminated from the MTN FA Cup by city neighbors King Faisal after losing by a lone goal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the round of 64 tie.

The second consecutive defeat to King Faisal in the ongoing season has made King Faisal the Kings of Kumasi as some rival fans also mock Asante Kotoko for missing out on the FA Cup trophy.



But reacting to the defeats and the trolls, Mrs. Evelyn Nsiah Asare said even Spanish giants FC Barcelona has been eliminated from the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League to the second-tier competition.



"Krobea is out of FA Cup and so what? Barcelona is out of Champions League; I do not think their supporters or the team is dead. You can say all that you want, we are still a great Family and we will be back. I sleep Krobea, I eat Krobea na my everything is Krobea" - Evelyn Nsiah Asare wrote on Twitter.



