Kotoko leading race to sign King Faisal midfielder Abdul Latif - Reports

Kotoko11 Kotoko are leading the league table

Tue, 8 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Kumasi Asante Kotoko are leading the race to sign young and enterprising midfielder, Abdul Latif from King Faisal, Footballghana.com understand.

Latif has been a livewire for the Insha Allah side in the ongoing 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign.

He has already featured 17 times for King Faisal in all competitions.

However, the Porcupine Warriors have identified the Latif as one of the best young midfielders in the Ghana Premier League season and are willing to sign him.

Asante Kotoko SC currently boasts of one of the most commanding midfield in recent years with the likes of Mudasiru Salifu, Richard Boadu, Justice Blay and Richmond Lamptey.

Asante Kotoko have been impressive in the ongoing season and sit top of the league log with 40 points after 18 games played.

Source: footballghana.com
