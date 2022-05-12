0
Kotoko legend Opoku Nti recounts playing at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the 1980s

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Opoku Nti wins African writers footballer of the year

Samuel Opoku Nti talks about memorable games at Baba Yara

Samule Opoku Nti joins Servette

Asante Kotoko legend, Samuel Opoku Nti, has recounted that playing at Baba Yara Stadium was all he wanted during his playing days.

In an interview with GhanaWeb, Opoku Nti said it was a great feeling playing in front of a fully-packed Baba Yara with the fans rallying behind the team to win.

The former Black Stars player revealed that the now 40,000 seated capacity stadium would accommodate about 80,000 supporters.

He added that, for the players, being in the starting eleven was a huge honour.

The now football administrator also recounted that his memorable matches at the Baba Yara Stadium was scoring a hattrick against Hearts of Oak in 6 minutes in a 4-3 and scoring the match-winner against Al Ahly for Kotoko to win CAF Champions League in 1983.

Samuel Opoku Nti played for Asante Kotoko from 1980 to 1985 before joining Servette in Switzerland.

He was once named runner-up for the France Football African Player of the year and later won African football writers player of the year all in 1983.

His goal against Al Ahly won Kotoko's second and last CAF Champions League trophy in the club's history.

Listen to the interview at minutes 1:30:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
