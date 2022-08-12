Kotoko legend unhappy with Coach Prosper Narteh's resignation ahead of Africa campaign

Coach Prosper Ogum

Asante Kotoko legend, Frimpong Manso, says Coach Prosper Ogum would have been the right person to lead the Porcupine Warriors ahead of their CAF Champions League preliminary round game against Rail Club du Kadiogo.

Coach Prosper Nartey Ogum guided Asante Kotoko to win the Ghana Premier league title last season.



The former WAFA coach later tendered in his resignation some few weeks ago.



Asante Kotoko with just a few weeks to the first leg encounter against the Burkinabe club are without a head coach.

Speaking in an interview on Happy FM Coach Frimpong Manso said he would have preferred Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum to be in charge of the game.



”The disadvantage Asante Kotoko have now is that time is not on their side. Looking at the time in which a new coach is coming in and the departure of certain key plays out of the team with even barely a month before the fixture, I think Kotoko have limited time to be able to develop a formidable team in time”.



The Ghana Premier League champions will face the Burkinabe side in this two-legged fixture for a place in the next round of the competition.