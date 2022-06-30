Kotoko linked with a move to sign Brazilian youngster Bruno Leite

Kotoko target Bruno da Silva Costa Leite

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko are reportedly working on a deal to sign Brazilian youngster Bruno da Silva Costa Leite.

The Kumasi-based club at the end of the 2021/22 football season managed to enjoy some success after emerging as champions of the Ghana Premier League.



Hoping to do even better next season, the club has decided to bring in reinforcements before the start of next season.



According to information coming in today, there are ongoing talks for Asante Kotoko to secure the signing of Brazilian youngster Bruno da Silva Costa Leite.



The 22-year-old player of Athletico Paranaense is currently on loan at Botafogo B where he is hoping to get more playing time to ensure he improves his game.

If he is signed, he will be the third Brazilian signed by Asante Kotoko since Nana Yaw Amponsah became club CEO.



The others who have joined the club include Fabio Gama and Michael Vinicius Silva de Morais.



Although Vinicius only had a short stint due to health issues, Fabio Gama has stayed on and is one of the key players at the club.