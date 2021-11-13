Kotoko loss is very painful - Gold Stars coach Michael Osei

Michael Osei, Bibiani Gold Stars coach

Bibiani Goldstars head coach, Michael Osei, has labelled the 1-0 defeat to Kotoko as 'painful' in a post-match comment.

The Porcupines grabbed a decisive victory via a strike from Isaac Oppong in the 55th minute, maintaining the team's perfect start.



Osei first congratulated his men for a spirited performance after the game.



“First of all, Let me congratulate my boys for such performance. They did their best today but we were just unlucky to concede that goal," Osei said after the game

Additionally, the ex-Kotoko coach said it was painful to end the match empty-handed.



“It's very painful that we couldn't get at least a point today [against Asante Kotoko] because it was a game that we dominated and controlled the entire duration with several goals glaring opportunities"



“Defeat is part of the game but it is very painful to lose such points to Asante Kotoko. We'll continue to work hard for the subsequent games” he concluded.