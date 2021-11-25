Kotoko make light work of Kenpong Football Academy in friendly

Kotoko are unbeaten in the league

Asante Kotoko continued preparations for this weekend Ghana Premier League with a friendly match against Kenpong Football Academy on Wednesday.

The Porcupine Warriors completely destroyed the team managed by former Black Stars Kwasi Appiah.



Kotoko won 5-0 at Atonsu Astroturf grounds with Evans Adomako Stephen Amankona, Dickson Afoakwa, Solomon Sarfo Taylor, and Mbella Etouga all on target.



The game was played on astroturf so Kotoko players become familiar with it before Sunday’s game against Karela United.

The game will be played on the astroturf at Crosby Awuah Memorial Park in Ayinase.



Kotoko are the only side with a 100 percent record in the Ghana Premier League and are confident of maintaining it by beating Karela.



They sit at the summit of the league table after just four matches because they have accumulated 12 points, three more than second-placed King Faisal.