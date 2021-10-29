Kotoko makes a lot of noise - Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, Hearts of Oak board member

Hearts of Oak board member, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has described Asante Kotoko as a noise-making club.

According to him, their rivals flew to Dubai just to play teams in the lower divisions and yet failed to win any of their 3 matches.



Speaking in an interview with JoySports, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe noted that unlike Hearts of Oak, their regional rivals are attention seekers who are capable of doing anything to make headlines.



“I know Kotoko very well, I have worked with some of their past chairmen. You see Kotoko makes a lot of noise,” he said.



Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe professed that it would be impossible for Asante Kotoko to equal the feats of the Phobians because, “What Hearts can do; they can’t do it. They know it too,” he said.



The Kumasi-based club were the only Ghanaian side that spent two weeks outside the shores of Ghana during their pre-season tour and signed 16 players in the window.

However, after failing to win any game during their stay in Dubai, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe has questioned the relevance of their trip.



“What are the gains of going to play football in Dubai? Third class teams and they didn’t come out with any convincing victory,” Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe said.



He added, “They said it is friendly but all friendly matches are recorded by FIFA.” Last season Hearts of Oak spent their pre-season at the Glow Lamp Academy in Cape Coast before going on to win the Ghana Premier League.



The Ghana Premier League starts this weekend with Asante Kotoko hoping to wrestle the title from Hearts of Oak this season.