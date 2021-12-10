Kotoko management holds fruitful talks with StarTimes Ghana

Officials of StarTimes and Kotoko

Source: StarTimes Ghana

The leadership of Asante Kotoko on Thursday, December 9, 2021 paid a courtesy call on the hierarchy of StarTimes Ghana.

A team led by the C.E.O of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah together with the Administrative Manager Mr Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi was warmly received by the Chairman of StarTimes Ghana, Maxwell Techie and his team.



Both parties discussed issues of concern and have resolved to work together for their mutual benefit.



One issue that was discussed was an incident that occurred on Sunday, December 5, 2021, when a section of Asante Kotoko fans accused StarTimes of influencing a referee’s decision to overrule a penalty call in their favour.



This led to an attack on the hardworking television production crew of StarTimes at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



As the official broadcaster of the Ghana Premier league, StarTimes in a bid to have a harmonious working relationship with all stakeholders of Ghana football, welcomed the management of Kotoko, listened to their concerns and ironed out all pending unpleasant tension among its cherished fans.

"Our plan for the GPL is that of a developmental one, we want to propel the value of the GPL brand and we Cannot achieve this without all stakeholders, hence we entreat you to get your supporters aligned with the big idea." said the head of Marketing at StarTimes Ghana, Mrs. Akofa Banson.



On his part, Nana Yaw Amponsah agreed that television is crucial for the promotion, development and growth of the Ghana Premier League hence the mutual understanding to work in tandem with the official Broadcaster StarTimes.



"As the biggest club in Ghana, it's important that we collaborate with the key stakeholders like StarTimes and so it is imperative we work in a harmonious manner to promote the game of football together."



As a true partner who has invested millions of dollars into Ghana Football since 2016, StarTimes remains committed to projecting the beauty of Ghana Football to the rest of the world.