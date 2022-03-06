Kotoko midfielder Richard Boadu apologizes to fans after President's Cup defeat

Richard Boadu

Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC midfielder, Richard Boadu has apologized to the fans of the club following their 2022 President’s Cup defeat on Friday evening.

The Porcupine Warriors succumbed to their arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak SC at the Accra Sports Stadium to miss out on the trophy.



The former Medeama man has taken to his Twitter account to formally apologize to the Porcupine Warriors fans.



“We are so sorry for letting you down when we all were looking forward to winning this trophy.”



“Please it won’t happen again because we are committed to our work, and we will surely bounce back and do it right.



"Thank You Asante Kotoko fans”, he Tweeted.