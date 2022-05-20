0
Kotoko midfielder Sheriff Mohammed set to miss remaining matches of the season

Fri, 20 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko, midfielder Sheriff Mohammed is set to miss the rest of the Ghana Premier League season due to an injury.

The youngster has been a delight to watch all season where he has managed to establish himself as one of the best midfielders in the top-flight league.

Unfortunately, an injury he has suffered has meant that he has not been involved in the last game of the Porcupine Warriors club.

Today, news reaching your most trusted online football portal in Ghana is that Sheriff Mohammed will not be able to play for Asante Kotoko again for the remainder of the season.

The news according to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM is because of the injury the midfielder is carrying.

This weekend, Asante Kotoko will be in action in the Ghana Premier League when the team takes on Berekum Chelsea.

The Reds remain top of the league table and should finish the ongoing campaign as champions.

