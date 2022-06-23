Kotoko must keep current squad for African campaign – CK Akonnor

Former Black Stars coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor

Former Ghana coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor has advised Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko to keep the current squad in order to make impact in Africa next season.

The Porcupine Warriors will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season after emerging as champions of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Abusua FM, CK Akonnor who led Kotoko to the money Zone in 2019 has entreated the club to keep the current squad for impact in Africa.



“Kotoko must keep their current players especially Franck Thierry Mbella Etouga and other top players”, he said.

“Kotoko must keep their quality if they want to make impact in the CAF Champions League campaign”, he said.



The preliminary round of the CAF Champions League has been scheduled for August this year.