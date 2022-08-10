Kotoko needs proper recruitment for Africa - Michael Akuffo

Former Kotoko midfielder, Michael Akuffo

Former Asante Kotoko midfielde, Michael Akuffo, has called on the hierarchy of the club to do proper recruitment ahead of the upcoming African campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors has been paired in the first round of the CAF Champions League preliminary round against Burkina Faso champions RC Kadiogo.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Wontumi FM, Akuffo, who recently completed his License D coaching course urged his former employers to sign quality players ahead of the Champions League season.

“Al Ahly and other clubs have been performing because they keep their players for long time. Anytime they only sign one or two players to complement their squad but our situation is different”



“We always do wholesale buying which affect team’s cohesion, so I will Kotoko to do proper recruitment, they should sign players who have energy to help the team to progress,” he said.