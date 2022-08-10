0
Menu
Sports

Kotoko needs proper recruitment for Africa - Michael Akuffo

Michael Akuffo.jfif Former Kotoko midfielder, Michael Akuffo

Wed, 10 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko midfielde, Michael Akuffo, has called on the hierarchy of the club to do proper recruitment ahead of the upcoming African campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors has been paired in the first round of the CAF Champions League preliminary round against Burkina Faso champions RC Kadiogo.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Wontumi FM, Akuffo, who recently completed his License D coaching course urged his former employers to sign quality players ahead of the Champions League season.

“Al Ahly and other clubs have been performing because they keep their players for long time. Anytime they only sign one or two players to complement their squad but our situation is different”

“We always do wholesale buying which affect team’s cohesion, so I will Kotoko to do proper recruitment, they should sign players who have energy to help the team to progress,” he said.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo responds to critics of his government
Profile of implicated Council of State member Eunice Jacqueline Buah
Akufo-Addo must ‘push’ Council of State member to resign – Vitus Azeem
Juju, other items retrieved from Nigerian brothels at Asankragwa
Leading member of PPP joins NDC
The 'jobless' people who have called on Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers
Akufo-Addo is third highest-paid president in West Africa – Report
Photos of Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha as they celebrate 35th anniversary
Dr. Amoako Baah talks reshuffle under Akufo-Addo
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
Related Articles: