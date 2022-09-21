0
Menu
Sports

Kotoko new signing Eric Zeze set to make debut against Hearts after securing work permit

Eric Zeze 9876 Asante Kotoko new signing, Eric Serge Zeze

Wed, 21 Sep 2022 Source: Richard Obeng Bediako

Asante Kotoko new signing Eric Serge Zeze will be available for selection, as his working permit has finally been sorted out.

The Ivorian midfielder is yet to make his debut since joining the Ghanaian giants this year on a free transfer before the end of the transfer window.

Documentation issues has been the key factor why Eric Zeze Serge has been on the sidelines and unable to feature for the Porcupine Warriors.

Asante Kotoko will face Hearts Of Oak in the match day 3 fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the Ghana Premier League after the painful exit from the CAF Champions League.

The midfielder joined the Porcupine Warriors on a three-year deal as a free agent, keeping him at the club until 2025.

Serge Zeze has been training with Porcupine Warriors since start of the pre Season. His performance during the trial period impressed the club's technical team to earn him a contract.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cedi depreciation: Over 70 'Black Market' dealers arrested in Accra
Cedi depreciation: Over 70 'Black Market' dealers arrested in Accra
Mohammed Salisu finally spotted at Black Stars camp
My mom wept after Spain call-up - Nico Williams
Kwasi Kwarteng, UK Finance Minister, under fire for smiling during Queen’s funeral
Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams named in Ghana-Brazil combine XI
NPP will be declared winner in 2024 elections - Prophet Badu Kobi
Valerie Sawyerr takes on 'incompetent' Chief of Staff
Ghanaian-born ex-PA of Queen Elizabeth II escorted her on final journey
The four Ghanaians who formally attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
Related Articles: