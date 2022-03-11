Kotoko not league champions yet - Bechem United coach

Head coach of Bechem United, Kassim Mingle

Head coach of Bechem United, Kassim Mingle has disclosed that the league title battle is still ongoing and that no club can claim to be champions..



According to Kassim Mingle, it is too early to declare the Porcupines as winners since there are about 15 matches to be played before the season comes to an end.



“It's not over until it's over. We have 15 matches more to lay and in 15 matches we have 45 points so it's too early,” Mingle said after their game against Kotoko.

The coach went on to explain that fans must ensure the Porcupines continue their fine form else they could be overtaken if they lose some matches on the way.



He said, “if you lose two matches and draw one and the person wins, you have only one point. So, the title race is still on. It's too early to say they have gone with the league, let's wait for some time at least when we play half of it.”



Bechem United are 10 points behind Asante Kotoko in the league title race. Kotoko top the league table with 41 points while Bechem United are second with 31 points.



The two sides faced off in a midweek match but it ended in a goalless match.