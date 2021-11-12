Kotoko or Hearts would have done better against Ethiopia- Nyaho Tamakloe slams Black Stars

Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, Hearts of Oak board member

• Former GFA president Nyaho Tamakloe slam Black Stars for average performance against Ethiopia

• Ghana's World Cup qualification down to the wire



• Ethiopia frustrate Ghana in World Cup qualifiers



Hearst of Oak board member, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, has slammed the Black Stars for a sluggish performance against Ethiopia.



According to Tamakloe, Ghana Premier League giants, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko would have done better than the Black Stars in the 1-1 draw against Ethiopian on Thursday.



Coach Milovan Rajevac's men could not match the Ethiopians, who had the lion's share of possession and created the most dangerous chances in the match.



Andre Ayew put the Black Stars ahead with a stunning free-kick goal. Ghana, after the goal, could not handle the ball for long and thus was not threatening enough despite scoring first.

The team spent most of the second period in their own half and eventually, the lead was levelled later in the game after sloppy defending.



Reacting to the draw, the former GFA president said Ghana's two most successful clubs would have done better.



"What the Black Stars did yesterday, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak would have done better," he said



Tamakloe continued that the Black Stars call-ups should not be based on big names.



"It is about time we stopped depending on big names when it comes to call-ups," he implored.



Following the draw, Ghana needs to beat group leaders South Africa in the final group fixture on Sunday, November 14, to qualify for the playoffs at the latter's expense.