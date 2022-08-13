0
Kotoko part ways with midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh

Emmanuel Keyekeh Focus Kotoko Vs Wonders.png Kotoko have released Keyekeh

Sat, 13 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko have announced that it has parted ways with midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh.

The midfielder joined the Porcupine Warriors club in 2020 in a move from Karela United.

After two years at the club, Asante Kotoko have decided not to extend the contract of the player.

“Everyone at Asante Kotoko wishes to express our gratitude to Emmanuel Keyekeh for his contribution to our success. The player leaves following the expiration of his Contract with the club.

“All the best for the future Emma,” a statement on the Twitter page of Asante Kotoko said on Friday.

