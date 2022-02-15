Kotoko's Cameroon striker reveals preparation for Hearts game

Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Mbella Etouga

Hearts of Oak to face Kotoko on Feb. 20

Kotoko stretches Hearts of Oak on league table



Etouga eyes good game against Hearts of Oak



Asante Kotoko striker Franck Mbella Etouga has disclosed that he has one eye on the Super Clash fixture against Premier League champions, Hearts of Oak.



The Cameroonian striker who scored his second hat trick this season against Accra Lions in matchday 16 disclosed that he is focused on their upcoming game against their rivals.



“Now I will enjoy the win [over Accra Lions], go home, sleep and prepare for Hearts of Oak,’ the striker said.



“I am very happy to score a hattrick today, I say thank you to the team, management team and all of Kotoko. I am very happy,” Etouga said in his post-match interview.

Last season, the Phobians won the league title over the Porcupines after beating them 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



With a 12-points gap opened as league leaders, Kotoko are in high hopes of winning the top flight and a win over their rivals would put them far apart from the Phobians in the league title chase.



This season, Kotoko have been unstoppable, winning 11 of their 16 league games, and there is a great sense among fans that they can win their 25th league title this season, with Cameroonian striker Etouga keen to face opponents.



Etouga has had a fabulous season scoring in 11 of his 12 outings for Kotoko and now lead the top scorers' chart.



Kotoko has only lost two and drawn three games this season, compared to Hearts who have already lost four and drawn six matches.