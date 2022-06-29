Kotoko's Christopher Nettey praises CEO for his professionalism and impact at club

Kotoko Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko defender, Christopher Nettey has heaped praise on club Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah, insisting that he is handling the club in a highly professional way.

Speaking to Accra-based Angel FM in an interview, the full-back said it is amazing how the young CEO is making a big impact at the club.



“He handles Kotoko in a highly professional way.



“I've been under Godwin Attram and a short period under the former management but I think Nana Yaw has impacted the club in numerous ways,” Christopher Nettey said on Tuesday evening.

Since becoming CEO of Asante Kotoko last season, Nana Yaw Amponsah has secured a lot of sponsorships for Asante Kotoko.



Under his leadership, the Porcupine Warriors club has managed to emerge champions of the Ghana Premier League at the end of the 2021/22 football season.