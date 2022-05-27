3
Kotoko's Etouga dropped from Cameroon AFCON qualifiers squad

Frank Mbella Etouga1 610x400 Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Etouga Mbella

Fri, 27 May 2022

Nana Kwame Dankwa urges Kotoko to decline Etouga's Cameroon invitation

Etouga's national team debut delays

Etouga leads GPL top scorer's chart

Leading top scorer in the ongoing 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League, Franck Etouga Mbella has been dropped from Cameroon's squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Asante Kotoko striker was initially named in the Indomitable Lions' provisional squad for the qualifiers by head coach Rigobert Song.

Franck Etouga Mbella was named alongside ten other strikers in the provisional list by Rigobert Song but he couldn't make the final list.

Etouga was dropped with compatriots Lamkel Ze Didier of FC Metz and Bahoken Stephane of SCO Angers thereby delaying his debut game for the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

The Cameroonian has scored 19 goals in 25 appearances in the Ghana Premier League as his team Asante Kotoko currently lead the league table.

