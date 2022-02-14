Kotoko's Etouga to become first foreigner to win Ghana Premier League top scorer award?

Asante Kotoko beat Accra Lions 3-1 on matchday 17

Franck Etouga scores hattrick to end first round of GPL season



Etouga eyes GPL first top scorer’s award



Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Etouga Mbella is close to making history in the Ghana Premier League with his impressive performance after the first round of the season.



The Cameroon striker could become the first foreigner to win the Ghana Premier League top scorer’s award since professional football started in the country decades ago.



Franck Mbellaa finished the first round of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season with eleven goals after scoring an impressive hattrick against Accra Lions at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

The Cameroonian striker for Asante Kotoko so far in the season has scored two hat tricks and also sits top of the top scorer’s chart.



In 12 matches, the young striker has scored 11 goals with 9 of them coming at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



With eighteen games left to play, Can Otouga do the unthinkable by winning the coveted award?



