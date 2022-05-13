Kotoko's Franck Etouga handed debut Cameroon call-up

Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Mbella Etouga

Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Etouga, has been handed his maiden call-up to the Cameroonian national team.



Cameroonian BBC journalist, Njie Enow, in a Twitter post, confirmed that the young forward will join the Indomitable Lions for the upcoming international break.



"I've had confirmation that Asante Kotoko forward Franck Mbella Etouga has received his first call up to Cameroon's football team."

Etouga represented Cameroon at the U-20 level when he played at the WAFU tournament in 2021 but missed on the final squad for the AFCON U-20 youth Championship in Mauritania.



The 21-year-old forward joined Kotoko at the start of 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season and has been immense for the Reds.



Mbella is currently chasing former Hearts of Oak striker, Ishmael Addo's record of 22 goals in a single season to win the goal king.



The Cameroonian import has now scored 19 goals, breaking former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe's record of 17 goals in a season.



Franck Etouga Mbella has three goals to match Ishmael Addo or break the record with 6 games left in the 2021/2022 GPL season.

