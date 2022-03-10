0
Kotoko’s Franck Etouga misses out on Cameroon squad for World Cup playoffs

Frank Mbella Etouga 610x400 Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Etouga Mbella

Thu, 10 Mar 2022

Cameroon players join Kotoko on 3-year deal

Etouga nets 13 goals in 14 games

Etouga wants to win league trophy with Kotoko

In-form Asante Kotoko striker Franck Etouga Mbella has been left out of Cameroon’s squad to face Algeria in the 2022 World Cup playoffs.

Cameroon named a 38-man provisional squad for the doubleheader against their North African opponents on March 7.

However, the list did not include Kotoko’s striker Etouga Mbella who has been in fine form since arriving in Ghana.

The Cameroonian who is the leading goal scorer in the Ghana Premier League has scored 13 goals in 14 matches in his first season in the league.

Etouga was named in the Cameroon of the week on two occasions with Vincent Aboubakar, John Mary among others for their performances and contributions to their clubs.

He was also named Player of the Month for January in the Ghana Premier League after helping the Porcupines to the summit of the table.

The 20-year-old Kotoko striker earned his debut call up to the Cameroon U-20 squad for the 2021 Africa Youth Championship qualifiers.

The young centre forward helped Cameroon secure qualification to the AFCON U-20 tournament in Mauritania where he scored a goal and recorded an assist in the qualifying round. However, he missed out on the final squad.

Franck Etouga Mbella and fellow Cameroonian George Mfegue joined the Ghanaian giants on a three-year deal from Avion Academy.

See Cameroon's squad below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
