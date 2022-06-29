2
Kotoko's Franck Etouga was the best player in 2021/22 League - Hearts assistant coach

Wed, 29 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak assistant coach, Hamza Obeng has chosen Asante Kotoko forward Franck Etouga Mbella as his best player for the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.

The young Cameroonian joined the Porcupine Warriors club in 2021 prior to the start of the football season.

Although it will take him a while to mark his debut, the striker was unstoppable once he started playing.

Having been impressed with the performance of the striker, Coach Hamza Obeng says he is his best player for the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.

“Afriyie Barnieh is the best player at Heats this season but in the league, I will say Mbella is my best.

“He really did well, a foreigner playing for a big team with much pressure and still manage to score those goals, definitely I will say he's the best,” the Hearts of Oak assistant coach told Akoma FM in an interview.

Franck Etouga at the end of the Ghana Premier League season scored 21 goals to help Asante Kotoko to win the league title.

 

 

Source: footballghana.com
