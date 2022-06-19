0
Menu
Sports

Kotoko's Franck Mbella fails to break the Ishmael Addo's Ghana Premier League record

Franck Mbella Etouga Franck Mbella

Sun, 19 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko marksman Franck Mbella Etouga failed to tie Ishmael Addo's 22 goals in a single Ghana Premier League season record.

The Porcupine Warriors drew 1-1 with Accra Lions on Saturday afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium and the Cameroonian striker could not find the back of the net to break the record.

The Cameroonian striker scored 21 goals in his debut season in Ghana's Premier League.

Following a scoreless first half, Accra Lions took the lead in the 52nd minute through Salifu Samari.

The hosts seemed to be on course for a victory over the newly-crowned Ghana Premier League champions until Samuel Boateng struck with less than four minutes remaining.

Ashantigold striker Yaw Annor who is battling Mbella for the goal king award needs a brace or hat trick to equal or break Ishmael Addo's record.  Ashantigold will play Bibiani Goldstars away on Sunday.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why GES sacked me - Teacher Kwadwo
You’re not an Akyem and have no right to speak for us – Osafo-Maafo told
My $10m factory was destroyed because of work I did in the oil sector – Raymond Archer
National Cathedral: Frema Busia slams Akufo-Addo
Greece to Germany: I slept in the forest for three months, arrested and stripped naked – Ghanaian lady
‘Totally ignorant, setback mentality’ – Ama K. Abebrese jabs Efia Odo
‘Save the date’ - Nana Aba Anamoah announces
Hopeson Adorye slams SP
Adom-Otchere slams Togbe Afede's aide on RTI request
How Court of Appeal Judge resigned over the demolition of his residence