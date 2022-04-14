0
Kotoko's Frank Mbella emerges on the radar of Fenerbahçe and two Ligue 1 clubs - Reports

Fank Mbella Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Etouga Mbella

Thu, 14 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko forward Franck Thierry Etouga Mbella has reportedly emerged on the radar of Fenerbahçe, and two French Ligue 1 clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to multiple reports, Mbella has attracted interest from French giants Marseille and Saint Etienne.

German giants Dortmund are also said to be monitoring Etouga, who has been on top form this campaign.

Etouga joined Kotoko on a free transfer, but he is currently worth around €800,000 to the club.

The Cameroonian attacker has been on top form for the Porcupine Warriors scoring 16 goals in as many matches, as he has played so far.

His goals have contributed a lot of points for Kotoko who are close to winning the Ghana Premier League title.

Mbella could leave Ghanaian giants at the end of the season having attracted interest from European clubs.

Source: footballghana.com
