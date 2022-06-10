Kotoko's Frank Mbella reveals his toughest team faced this season

Frank Mbella Etouga

Kotoko and Ghana Premier League top scorer Frank Mbella Etouga has been cutting through defences of teams in the league like a knife in butter but the striker says that it has not been all rosy.

He says that playing against the phobias is the most difficult game he has faced in the 2021/2022 season.



According to the Cameroonian, he was told about the rivalry between the two teams when he arrived in Ghana and he felt it on the pitch when playing against them.



On his toughest opposition “Hearts of Oak has been the toughest side, when I came I was told about the rivalry but I later realized that they talk too much so it made enjoyed it the most when I scored against them. Also, Accra Lions is a very good side,” he told Opemsuo FM.

The former Cameroonian youth star joined the reds in October 2021 from Cameroonian side Fortuna de Mfou and has since been in red hot form.



The Cameroonian International has been in very good form for the porcupine warriors in his debut season having scored 21 goals and needs just one to equal the 22 goals scored by Ishmael Addo as the highest ever goal tally scored in the Ghana Premier League.