1
Menu
Sports

Kotoko's Frank Mbella reveals his toughest team faced this season

Frank Etouga Mbella Frank Mbella Etouga

Fri, 10 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Kotoko and Ghana Premier League top scorer Frank Mbella Etouga has been cutting through defences of teams in the league like a knife in butter but the striker says that it has not been all rosy.

He says that playing against the phobias is the most difficult game he has faced in the 2021/2022 season.

According to the Cameroonian, he was told about the rivalry between the two teams when he arrived in Ghana and he felt it on the pitch when playing against them.

On his toughest opposition “Hearts of Oak has been the toughest side, when I came I was told about the rivalry but I later realized that they talk too much so it made enjoyed it the most when I scored against them. Also, Accra Lions is a very good side,” he told Opemsuo FM.

The former Cameroonian youth star joined the reds in October 2021 from Cameroonian side Fortuna de Mfou and has since been in red hot form.

The Cameroonian International has been in very good form for the porcupine warriors in his debut season having scored 21 goals and needs just one to equal the 22 goals scored by Ishmael Addo as the highest ever goal tally scored in the Ghana  Premier League.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dancehall giant Sonni Balli is dead
E-Levy and 'failed' John Mahama are our weapons for election 2024 - Nana Akomea
Businessman claims ownership of Medikal’s mansion; drags him, others to court
Confusion rocks NDC over Duffour’s Ahotor project
Captain Smart slams Adom-Otchere
Williams brothers hang out with their grand parents in Ghana
Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim Moroccan girlfriend
GFA begins process to switch nationality of Odoi, Nketiah, Inaki Williams
5 Ghanaian players set for big money moves
Ghana deports Nigerien beggars on the streets of Accra