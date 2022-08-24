1
Kotoko's Ganiyu wants a house before rescinding decision to terminate contract - Reports

Ganiyu.jpeg Former Asante Kotoko skipper, Ismail Ganiyu

Wed, 24 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko defender Ismail Ganiyu has reportedly demanded a house from the club before rescinding his proposed contract termination.

According to Asempa FM, the captain has insisted on terminating his remaining one-year contract with the club.

He has also requested a salary increase in addition to the house in order to continue his stay. The report indicated that Ganiu said after marriage, he could no longer live in the same bungalow as the players.

Ganiyu was named captain and had his contract extended for two years before the start of last season. At the moment, he has been relieved of his duties because Kotoko have appointed new team leaders, with Richard Boadu leading the way.

Currently, Ganiyu is the highest-paid defender in the Ghana Premier League with GHC 10,000 monthly salary.

Asante Kotoko left Ismail Ganiyu out of their squad for their pre-season in Sudan.

