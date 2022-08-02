3
Menu
Sports

Kotoko's Imoro Ibrahim set to join Sudanese club Al Hilal Omdurman for $410,000

Imoro Ibrahim 345678 Asante Kotoko defender, Imoro Ibrahim

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko defender, Imoro Ibrahim is set to join Sudanese club Al Hilal Omdurman on a transfer fee within the region of $410,000.

According to reports, Al Hilal Omdurman have reached an agreement with Asante Kotoko to sign their mercurial left back.

The defender has travelled to Sudan to undergo medicals on Tuesday, August 2nd before the deal is finalized.

Asante Kotoko are expected to receive an initial fee of $150,000 upfront for the 22-year-old if the deal goes through.

The club will also receive add-ons if Imoro is able to chalk some achievements such as winning the CAF Champions League with the Sudanese club during his stay.

Imoro played a crucial role in Asante Kotoko’s quest to win the Ghana Premier League title last season. He earned 9 assists which was the highest in the league last season.

The player was also part of Black Galaxies team that progressed to the next round of the CHAN qualifiers after edging out Benin to set up a clash with Nigeria.

JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
This is not the no-nonsense Akufo-Addo we know - Abronye DC
Otumfuo intervenes as Manhyia Palace summons Kotoko CEO - Reports
Ablakwa reacts to Owusu Bempah's 'lies for Akufo-Addo' comment
Martin Kpebu was not forced to retract comment - Samson Anyenini
2024 elections will be bloody - Owusu-Bempah prophesies
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Related Articles: