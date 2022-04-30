0
Menu
Sports

Kotoko's Richard Boadu ruled out of crunch WAFA game

Richard Boadu Richard Boadu, Asante Kotoko player

Sat, 30 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

It is two matches without a win for Asante Kotoko something which has rarely happened this season in the Ghana Premier League.

But the reds will play against WAFA without the service of influential defensive midfielder Richard Boadu who will be missing the game.

The combative midfielder has been ruled out through suspension after getting himself booked in Kotoko's last game against Legon Cities.

Already, defensive midfielder Justice Blay has been ruled out for the rest of the season and will not play any part in the league which means youngster Sheriff Mohammed who is versatile will slot in that position today against WAFA.

Asante Kotoko despite the two defeats has a healthy seven-point lead over second placed Bechem United with 52 points with 8 matches to end the season.

WAFA will host the reds this afternoon at 3 pm local time at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
5 personal facts about Jojo Wollacott you didn't know
Ghana would have won 2010 World Cup if I were the coach - Kwesi Appiah
NPP Chairman accused of defrauding constituents
Here are the five strikers Ghana could send to 2022 World Cup
Asamoah Gyan shows off Adowa skills as Diouf arrives for book launch
Akufo-Addo cause of his own problems - Retired judge
Meet Imani Ayew, the only child of Abedi Pele who does not play football
Yul’s brother blasts a troll amidst marriage brouhaha
Assin North MP’s stay of proceedings dismissed
Two fake Police officers arrested during NPP primaries - Police
Related Articles: