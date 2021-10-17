Kotoko's new Cameroonian recruits fly to Dubai to join pre-season

The duo completed their moves to Kotoko last week after signing a three-year contract each

Cameroonian strikers George Mfegue Omgba and Mbella Etouga Franch Thierry have departed Cameroon for Dubai to join Asante Kotoko SC pre-season training.

The Porcupine Warriors have pitched camp in the United Arab Emirates as they continue preparations ahead of the new season.



Mfegue is joining the Porcupines from Avion Academy FC where he finished last season as the second top scorer.



The 24-year-old scored 10 goals in the Cameroonian top-flight last term.



The highly-rated player has 26 goals for Avion across three seasons in the Cameroonian league.

Etouga is joining Kotoko from AS Fortuna de Mfou in the Cameroon Elite One League.



The 20-year-old netted 8 goals and provided 9 assists in 21 appearances last campaign.



The two strikers are expected to begin training with their new teammates from Tuesday.



The Ghana Premier League will kick start on 29 October 2021.