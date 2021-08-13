Kotoko’s target Justice Blay begins personal training after injury scare

Justice Blay, Medeama SC midfielder

Source: Louis Awortwe, Contributor

Kotoko’s topmost target and Medeama SC midfielder Justice Blay has started individual training after suffering a broken leg injury in the match against Legon Cities.

He missed some important return matches but has started training as he begins his recovery.



The 28-year-old is currently with the Medeama team, where preparations continue for the start of the new season.



Justice Blay trained alongside his childhood club, Inchaban Royals, Inchaban Saviour and Inchaban Unicorn at the Inchaban Roman Park on Wednesday.

Clearly, he was working on his fitness, GhanaScore can confirm that the highly-rated midfielder has gained weight and therefore needs to work on his fitness before the new season begins.



From all indications, Blay will be available for selection in his pre-seasonal matches for Medeama SC.



Justice Blay is keen on joining Asante Kotoko although he won’t be able to play in the CAF Champions League if he joins the Porcupines.