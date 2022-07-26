2
Kotoko set to appoint ex-Burkina Faso manager Kamou Malo - Reports

Tue, 26 Jul 2022

Asante Kotoko SC are set to appoint former Burkina Faso manager, Kamou Malo as the new head coach at the Porcupines.

The Reds are said to be in talks with the manager and have tabled an offer of $6000 a month's salary, according to reports by Pure FM.

The former RC Kadiogo coach guided Burkina to fourth place in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Malo would replace outgoing manager, Prosper Ogum Narteh who currently has unofficially resigned from his role due to a supposed feud with management.

Ogum communicated his intention quit his role by word of mouth during a zoom meeting and is yet to official turn in his letter.

Proper Ogum Narteh was appointed in September 2021 signing a two-year deal. He led the Porcupines to win the Ghana Premier League for the first time since 2014.

‘I am dying soon’ - Mike Tyson
