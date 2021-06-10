Kotoko set to be ordered to pay another huge judgment debt - Reports

Asante Kotoko SC

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko is set to be ordered to pay another hefty judgment debt, information reaching footballghana.com has revealed.

The Kumasi-based club over the years has been slapped with several orders to pay compensations not only to players but coaches whose contracts were abrogated prematurely or unfairly.



While the club is already looking for money to offset some of these compensations, Fox FM has today, June 10, 2021, reported that the club is in more trouble.



According to the Kumasi-based Radio Stadium, the Porcupine Warriors were earlier dragged to Court by Ashford Tetteh Oku after he was not paid when his Offset Consult played an intermediary role in helping the side to reclaim the Hundred and Forty Thousand Dollars transfer fee of Kwame Bonsu to Tunisian outfit Esperance.

It is understood that the Court after studying the merit and demerit of the case has decided to award sixty thousand dollars as compensation to Ashford Tetteh Oku.



Hence, Asante Kotoko will be required the pay the compensation or face the full force of the law.