Kotoko set to lose five key players at the end of the season

Kotoko are set to lose five key players

Kumasi Asante Kotoko are set to lose five key players when the season finally comes to an end with a lot key players among the clear out.

Club captain Felix Annan, defensive stalwart Abdul Ganiyu, Wahab Adams, Guinean striker Naby Keita and Augustine Okrah are all heading for the exit at the club for varying reasons.



With the above mentioned players the common situation they are facing at the club is the lack of game time with the exception of Abdul Ganiyu and to some extent Augustine Okrah.



Felix Annan who is the club captain has been on the periphery of the first team as he has been overlooked for the number one slot with Kwame Baah and Razak Abalorah preferred in post over him.



The 26 year old goalkeeper joined Kumasi Asante Kotoko in 2011 from then Feyenoord Academy at Gomoa Fetteh.



He lost his place in goal under former coach Maxwell Konadu and it continued under Portuguese gaffer Mariano Barreto.

He was named the club captain in 2018 after the departure of Amos Frimpong and was a member of the Black Stars squad at the 2019 AFCON.



Former Aduana Stars center back Wahab Adams will also depart the club when his contract run out at the end of the season as he has rarely been used this season.



Guinean import Naby Keita has always flattered to deceive since joining Asante Kotoko in October 2018 failing to score enough goals for the club as a striker.



Augustine Okrah started the second round under coach Mariano Barreto in good fashion prompting the coach to label him as the best player in Africa but that good form has evaporated as the winger is back to factory settings recently.



And has seen his game time reduced drastically getting to the end of the season.

One player Kotoko fans will hate to lose is Black Stars defender Abdul Ismail Ganiyu whose contract runs out at the end of the season but is knocked back a new offer tabled before him by the club.



The former Karela United defender is one of Kotoko's most marketable players as there are a lot of clubs in Europe eyeing the defensive colossus.



Kotoko will wrap up their campaign with a game against Elmina Sharks at Obuasi on Sunday.