Kotoko set to name Abdul Ganiyu as new captain after his contract extension

Abdul Ganiyu

Asante Kotoko will have to name an all new captain at the start of the season with long serving captain Felix Annan having departed the team after 11 years at the club.

Deputy skipper Emmanuel Gyamfi will also be allowed to leave the club in the coming days meaning the new technical team will have to name a new set of captains.



Dependable defender Ismael Abdul Ganiyu is close to agreeing a new contract extension with the club with an announcement imminent in the next few days.



His contract expired just at the end of the 2020/2021 season with talks over a new deal stalling between the two parties.



Abdul Ganiyu had been linked with moves to Accra Hearts of Oak and several other foreign clubs but the player and his agents have always maintained that they will always give Asante Kotoko the first refusal.

He was an integral player for Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the 2020/2021 season as he helped the club in their failed league title run as they came second to Hearts of Oak.



Abdul Ganiyu scored five goals as a center back and earned a debut call up to the Black Stars against South Africa in Johannesburg in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.



Kotoko and the representatives of the player have been in touch in the last few days and an agreement seemed to have been raeched with the player reportedly signing a one year contract.



The reds have already signed Richmond Lamptey from Inter Allies and defender Maxwell Agyemang from Wamanafo Mighty Royals, Richard Boadu, Samuel Appiah among others.