Kotoko set to sack 'big-mouth' Portuguese coach Barreto

Barreto was appointed in March as a replacement for Maxwell Konadu

Asante Kotoko are set to sack controversial Portuguese coach Mariano Barreto, Ghanasoccernet.com understands.

Barreto has fallen out with the club after ridiculing them in public.



Last week, he claimed Kotoko is not a big team, as many perceive it, but only a big name.



It came a week after he revealed the poor state of Kotoko's Adako Jachie training facility. According to him, players ease themselves in bushes due to the lack of washrooms.



The management led by Nana Yaw Amponsah has made up their mind that Barreto won't continue at the club.

The former Black Stars coach was appointed in March as a replacement for Maxwell Konadu who was shown the exit five games into the season.



Barreto did not achieve the target set by the club as he ended the season trophyless.



Kotoko lost the Ghana Premier League to Hearts of Oak and also suffered a last-eight exit in the MTN FA Cup.