Kotoko set to take on Nigerian side Rivers Utd during pre-season in Turkey

Thu, 28 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko will next month take on Rivers United in a pre-season friendly match.

As reported by your most trusted football online portal in Ghana, the Porcupine Warriors club will travel to Europe next month to hold pre-season in Turkey.

While in the country, the club is expected to play a number of friendly matches as part of preparations for the upcoming 2022/23 football season.

According to information gathered from Oyerepa Sports, while in Turkey, Asante Kotoko will face Nigerian Premier League Champions Rivers United in a friendly match.

The West African club will also travel to Turkey where they will also camp for pre-season for a couple of weeks.

Asante Kotoko will hope to have a good pre-season to help the team to start the 2022/23 football season on a good note.

Next season, the club will not only fight for local trophies but will also represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League.

