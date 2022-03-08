Kotoko settles for a draw in Bechem after tough encounter

Asante Kotoko

A tough encounter between Bechem United and Asante Kotoko on Tuesday afternoon ended in a goalless stalemate.

The Hunters today hosted the Porcupine Warriors at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park to honour a date on matchday 19 of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.



The clash was scheduled to be played over the weekend but due to Asante Kotoko’s participation in the 2022 President’s Cup last Friday, it had to be pushed to today.



In a game where both teams presented strong teams, both sides excelled throughout the game, particularly with their defending.

Despite the many chances created by the teams, neither side could score and as a result, Bechem United and Asante Kotoko had to settle for a 0-0 draw at the end of the 90 minutes.



Today’s result leaves Asante Kotoko at the top of the Ghana Premier League table while Bechem United occupies the fourth spot.