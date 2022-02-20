Kotoko should avoid complacency - Eric Bekoe

Eric Bekoe, former Kotoko striker

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Eric Kwabena Bekoe has stated that Asante Kotoko should avoid complacency, and an out of form Hearts of Oak can hurt the Porcupine Warriors.

Asante Kotoko currently leads the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League with 36 points after 16 games, 12 points better than the Phobians who occupy the 8th position.



The Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak on Sunday will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium, kickoff is 3:00 pm.

“Kotoko & Hearts of Oak is not about form guide, whoever tells you this game is about form is lying to you. If this game is about form, the (Kotoko) team from 2007/08 should have beaten Hearts during our time," Bekoe told Takoradi-based Empire FM.



“Hearts of Oak in crisis are more dangerous than Hearts of Oak in form. We should just avoid complacency, go all out and make sure we play every minute with all seriousness," he concluded.