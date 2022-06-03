0
Menu
Sports

Kotoko should be emulating Al Ahly and WAC - Nana Yaw Amponsah

Kotoko Squad.png Asante Kotoko SC

Fri, 3 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko win 2021/2022 GPL

Asante Kotoko share spoils with Ashanti Gold

Kotoko win GPL with three matches to spare

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has said the club should aim at reaching the level of African giants like Wydad Athletic and Al Ahly.

The Porcupines have been crowned champions of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.

After leading the club to their first league success since 2014, the CEO said the Reds should go beyond the GPL because they are the most successful club in the league.

“Kotoko should look beyond League trophies. We are record league holders in Ghana and we should look beyond it and emulate what Al Ahly and Wydad are doing, that should be our target,” he told Akoma FM.

Wydad Athletic Club and Al Ahly were the finalists for the 2021/2022 CAF Champions League.

WAC had the better of Ahly to win their 3rd trophy. Al Ahly, who missed on their third consecutive title are the most successful club in the tournament, winning it 10 times.

Meanwhile, Kotoko have won the African elite competition twice. The last time they won it dates back to December 11, 1983, when they beat Al Ahly.

Asante Kotoko were crowned champions of the current campaign after a one-all draw against Ashanti Gold on Thursday, June 3, 2022.

The Porcupines have won the title with three matches to spare. Kotoko who are on 60 points lead second place, Bechem United by 10 points.

Asante Kotoko will play Great Olympics, Elmina Sharks, and Accra Lions as their final three matches.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC Activist Dela Coffie wanted by OSP
Supreme Court said things that were untrue in their judgement – Bagbin
Man busted for attempting to kill daughter for money
Thomas Partey enstooled as development chief in Manya Krobo
I never met with Ato Forson in ambulance transaction - Witness tells court
Otto Addo's comment on Gideon Mensah shows Ghana need Mohammed Salisu
Ghanaian nurse who married a Nigerian striker
IGP responded to Harriet Thompson because she is a woman – Dzogbenuku
John Kumah on GH¢25m release for National Cathedral
Nogokpo Court has nine-member panel; sitting held on Saturdays
Related Articles: