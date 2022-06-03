Kotoko should be emulating Al Ahly and WAC - Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko SC

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has said the club should aim at reaching the level of African giants like Wydad Athletic and Al Ahly.



The Porcupines have been crowned champions of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



After leading the club to their first league success since 2014, the CEO said the Reds should go beyond the GPL because they are the most successful club in the league.

“Kotoko should look beyond League trophies. We are record league holders in Ghana and we should look beyond it and emulate what Al Ahly and Wydad are doing, that should be our target,” he told Akoma FM.



Wydad Athletic Club and Al Ahly were the finalists for the 2021/2022 CAF Champions League.



WAC had the better of Ahly to win their 3rd trophy. Al Ahly, who missed on their third consecutive title are the most successful club in the tournament, winning it 10 times.



Meanwhile, Kotoko have won the African elite competition twice. The last time they won it dates back to December 11, 1983, when they beat Al Ahly.



Asante Kotoko were crowned champions of the current campaign after a one-all draw against Ashanti Gold on Thursday, June 3, 2022.

The Porcupines have won the title with three matches to spare. Kotoko who are on 60 points lead second place, Bechem United by 10 points.



Asante Kotoko will play Great Olympics, Elmina Sharks, and Accra Lions as their final three matches.







