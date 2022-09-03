0
Menu
Sports

Kotoko sign youngster Rocky Dwamena on a three-year deal

FbqcN41WQAAlUz3 Kotoko CEO with Rocky Dwamena (right)

Sat, 3 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of Rocky Dwamena to bolster the squad of the team.

The signing of the young midfielder was announced on Friday, September 2, 2022.

"We are pleased to confirm the signing of young midfield sensation, Rocky Dwamena on a three-year deal from Kharis Sports Acedemy," the tweet announcing his signing read.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was in shock when Akufo-Addo allowed Dampare to mistreat me – Owusu-Bempah
Govt did not conduct pre-shipment inspection - Health Minister tells court
Hopeson Adorye on Owusu Bempah's NPP role
'I can’t believe what I am hearing from Owusu-Bempah' - NDC lawyer
Adom-Otchere 'celebrates' output of new A-G
Here are the 13 unaccredited PhD courses offered at University of Ghana
Okoman Council fires Akufo-Addo over Akuapem chieftaincy conflict
Rev. Owusu-Bempah hits Akufo-Addo, Bawumia
Wassa Akropong bank robbery suspects arrested; one shot dead
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE
Related Articles: