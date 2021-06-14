Kotoko sink Inter Allies in five-goal thriller

Asante Kotoko beat Inter Allies 3-2 in the match

Kumasi Asante Kotoko recorded their sixth away win of the season as they beat Inter Allies 3-2 in an entertaining match-week 29 encounter played at the Theater of Dreams in Dawu.

Kotoko captain Emmanuel Gyamfi scored for the Porcupine Warriors likewise Evans Adomako and Andrews Appau who both registered their first goal of the season while Alex Aso and Andy Okpe scored for the Tampico Boys.



Kotoko with this win move level on points with Hearts of Oak (53) with five matches to end the season while Inter Allies relegation woes have been deepened after this defeat as they are currently rock bottom of the league.



Kotoko Captain Emmanuel Gyamfi broke the deadlock for the away side in the 27th minute with a close-range finish after being teed up by Evans Adomako.



Alex Aso restored parity for the home side with a calm strike in the 39th minute after the Kotoko defence where caught nabbing with goalkeeper Razak Abalora left helpless.

Kotoko took the lead three minutes later after Evans Adomako scored his first goal for the club having tapped home from close range after Emmanuel Gyamfi found him with a beautiful pass as the Porcupine Warriors took their lead into recess.



The second half started with the home side on the front foot as they searched for the equalizer which they found in the 64th minute through Andy Okpe who headed home from a Richmond Lamptey's corner kick.



The game was very fascinating to watch and Kotoko once again restored their lead after Andrews Appau delivered a ferocious header past Inter Allies goalkeeper Rashid Seidu.



The home side was poised to get the equalizer that would at least secure them a point but Kotoko held on to secure all three points at the end of the match.