Kotoko skipper Ismail Ganiu demands termination of contract - Reports

Asante Kotoko defender, Ismail Ganiyu

Asante Kotoko defender, Ismail Ganiyu has officially written to the club demanding contract termination.

According to multiple reports, the captain wrote to Kotoko on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.



Ganiyu, who extended his contract for two years before the start of last season, requested a raise in his salary in a letter to management.



Furthermore, the report claims that the defender has requested a house in order to continue playing for the Kotoko.

Currently, Ganiyu is the highest-paid defender in the Ghana Premier League with GH₵ 10,000 monthly salary.



Asante Kotoko left Ismail Ganiyu out of their squad for their pre-season friendly against Al Hilal Omdurman in Sudan.



EE/KPE