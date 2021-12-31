Kotoko skipper frustrated with FA Cup exit, vows to fight for League title

Asante Kotoko skipper, Ismail Abdul Ganiyu

Asante Kotoko skipper Ismail Abdul Ganiyu has expressed disappointment with his side’s elimination in the MTN FA Cup.

The Porcupines Warriors suffered a 1-0 defeat to King Faisal in the round of 64 stage of the cup competition on Wednesday.



The defeat ended the club's target of winning the double in the 2021/2022 season.



Reacting to the defeat after the game, the skipper who returned from injury to feature in the second half assured the fans they will work hard to win the League title.

“We are not happy about our exit from the FA Cup. We will work harder and keenly contest for the GPL trophy.”



Asante Kotoko will travel to Dormaa Ahenkro to lock horns with Aduana Stars on Saturday.