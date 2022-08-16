Kotoko strengthens squad with signing of attacking midfielder Serge Eric Zeze

Serge Eric Zeze with NYA

Ghana Premier League giant, Asante Kotoko have completed yet another signing ahead of the upcoming football season.

In an official statement by the club, it has confirmed the acquisition of Ivorian attacking midfielder Serge Eric Zeze.



The former ASEC Mimosas poster boy has been signed on a three-year deal on a free transfer and will be expected to fill in for Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama who left the club at the end of the 2021/22 football season.



"We welcome the arrival of Ivorian skimmer, SERGE ERIC ZEZE



"The former Asec Mimosas playmaker joins us for free on a three year deal.



WELCOME ZEZE” an official club statement from Asante Kotoko said on Tuesday evening.



The Ivorian attacking midfielder has become the 6th signing of Asante Kotoko in the off-season.