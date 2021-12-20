Kotoko striker Frank Etouga heaps misery on under fire Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu

Frank Etouga

Asante Kotoko returned to winning ways as they defeated Legon Cities 2-1 at the Dawu Park in their match day 9 clash.

The victory pushes their former coach Maxwell Konadu on the brink of dismissal as the team is now languishing in the relegation zone after a similar fate last season.



Cameroonian striker Frank Etouga Mbella was the hero for the reds as his brace gave them victory for the first time in three matches after a blistering start to the season.



He opened the scores in the 28th minute after latching onto a pass from his compatriot Georges Mfegue Rodrigues to make it 1-0 for the reds.



Kotoko could not hold onto the lead for long as four minutes later the often reliable Razak Abalora sold out his team for the equalizer from Ahmed Rahman with a header to make it 1-1.

The Cameroonian striker reminded everyone of his talents as he glided home what proved to be the winner in the 77th minute of the game after a perfect cross from Stephen Amankona to make it 2-1 and push coach Maxwell Konadu to brink of dismissal.



It was the third goal scored by Frank Mbella Etouga this season in the Ghana Premier League.



Kotoko will face WAFA in their next league game as coach Prosper Nartey will be meeting his former side for the first time since joining Kotoko.